iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.26

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.26 and last traded at $67.72, with a volume of 58158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,424,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,373,000 after buying an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,127,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

