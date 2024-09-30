iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,781 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $88.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

