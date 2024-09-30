iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWY opened at $218.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.