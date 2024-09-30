iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $35,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

