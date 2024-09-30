iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 39,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

IVW stock opened at $95.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

