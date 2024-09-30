iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,039,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 130,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,254 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $107.27 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $111.05. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

