iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.28

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.28 and last traded at $127.11, with a volume of 977580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.77.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 135,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,246,000.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.