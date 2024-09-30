iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.96

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.96 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 70237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.14.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. City State Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

