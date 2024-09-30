iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.45

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.45 and last traded at $68.86, with a volume of 634355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.72.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $331,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

