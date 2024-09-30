Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 3,433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,025.9 days.

Iveco Group Trading Down 3.5 %

IVCGF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Iveco Group has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Iveco Group Company Profile

Iveco Group N.V. engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, servicing, and financing of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense, and other applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

