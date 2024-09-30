Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,836,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 3,433,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,025.9 days.
Iveco Group Trading Down 3.5 %
IVCGF traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.04. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Iveco Group has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.
Iveco Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iveco Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.