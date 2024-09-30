Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JBPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,435,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 1,665,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Price Performance
JBPHF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Monday. Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.
Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobio Pharmaceuticals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.