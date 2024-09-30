Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Position Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $110.93 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $137.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,707.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

