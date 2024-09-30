JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 20,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 134,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,872,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $210.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $225.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.