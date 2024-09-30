JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $50.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

