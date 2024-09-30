Juliette Berangere Audet Purchases 1,104 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Juliette Berangere Audet purchased 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $17,332.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:NAMS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.60. 776,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
