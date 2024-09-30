Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

JGHAF stock remained flat at $26.70 during midday trading on Monday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

