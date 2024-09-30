Kampmann Melissa S. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kampmann Melissa S. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RF&L Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

