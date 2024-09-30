Kampmann Melissa S. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kampmann Melissa S. lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Xylem by 460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Xylem by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $134.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

