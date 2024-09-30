Kampmann Melissa S. Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kampmann Melissa S. cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.5% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after buying an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,838.2% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,114,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.3 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $158.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $163.71.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,268 shares of company stock worth $9,508,809 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

