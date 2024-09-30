Kampmann Melissa S. Has $1.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kampmann Melissa S. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.52.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

