Kampmann Melissa S. Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kampmann Melissa S. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Hologic comprises about 2.0% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

