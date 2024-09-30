Kampmann Melissa S. Has $949,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,241 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,125,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 605.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

