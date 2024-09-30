Kampmann Melissa S. Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kampmann Melissa S. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.7% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 186.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 384,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,437,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $2,817,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROK opened at $270.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

