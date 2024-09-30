Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Kardex Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.00. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Kardex has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $328.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.42.

Kardex Company Profile

Featured Articles

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

