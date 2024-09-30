Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Update

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Kardex Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF traded up $19.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.00. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96. Kardex has a twelve month low of $182.02 and a twelve month high of $328.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.42.
Kardex Company Profile
