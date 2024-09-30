Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,139,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 3,415,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,390.0 days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of KPELF remained flat at $4.60 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. Keppel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

