Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $249.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.33. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $258.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

