Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in September

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 435.0 days.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

