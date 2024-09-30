Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

KVYO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. Klaviyo has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Klaviyo news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $4,140,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Klaviyo news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $4,140,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jeff Fagnan bought 9,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,688.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,688.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 53.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 390,849 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC boosted its position in Klaviyo by 33.3% during the second quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the second quarter worth $3,157,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

