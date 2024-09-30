Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $120,243.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Knowles by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Knowles by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 6.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

