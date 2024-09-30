Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Sells $120,243.00 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total value of $120,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:KN traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,739. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.11. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.
Separately, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
