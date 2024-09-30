Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Trading 9.3% Higher

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.41 ($0.09). 3,356,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 952,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.87 ($0.08).

Kromek Group Stock Up 10.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.43. The firm has a market cap of £41.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -585.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

About Kromek Group

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

