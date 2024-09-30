Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 7,098 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 7,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $84,750.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 892,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,584.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.10. 877,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,812. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $127.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,528,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $9,413,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 289.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 699,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,282,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3,624.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 607,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 590,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

