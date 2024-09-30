LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCAP. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 0.3 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $18.84 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $698.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 51.61%. The company had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter worth $195,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

