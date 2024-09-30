Leerink Partners Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Leerink Partners in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00. Leerink Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQST. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aquestive Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

AQST opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $429.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.84. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

