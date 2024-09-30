Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Update

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Lendlease Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LLESY remained flat at $4.56 during trading on Monday. Lendlease Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.63%.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.