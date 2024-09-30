LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LG Display Price Performance

Shares of LG Display stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 112,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.37. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,483 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.