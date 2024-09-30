Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in September

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $716,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE USA traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $7.14. 571,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,604. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

