Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

