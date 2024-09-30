Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.34

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.34 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 77953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.09.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group
Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Read More
