Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Liberty Live Group worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,393,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,731,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,919,000 after acquiring an additional 314,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 174,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $50.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,817 shares of company stock worth $2,327,591 in the last 90 days.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

