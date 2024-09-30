Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Short Interest Up 19.1% in September

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 821,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000.
LZM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.95. 92,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lifezone Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66.
Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
