Likewise Group (LON:LIKE) Trading Up 3.1% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Approximately 290,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 277,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Likewise Group news, insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 296,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). In other news, insider Andrew Simpson bought 87,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £13,087.50 ($17,506.02). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer bought 296,817 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £44,522.55 ($59,553.97). Corporate insiders own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

