Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Declares GBX 0.13 Dividend

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Likewise Group Trading Down 2.3 %

LIKE opened at GBX 15.64 ($0.21) on Monday. Likewise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,875.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.88.

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($59,617.77). In other news, insider Andrew Simpson acquired 87,250 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £13,087.50 ($17,524.77). Also, insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of Likewise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £44,522.55 ($59,617.77). Insiders own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Likewise Group Company Profile

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Likewise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Likewise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.