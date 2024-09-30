Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:LIV opened at GBX 41.91 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 15.56. Livermore Investments Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.22.

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

