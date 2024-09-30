Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Livermore Investments Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Livermore Investments Group Stock Performance
LON:LIV opened at GBX 41.91 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 15.56. Livermore Investments Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.38 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 42 ($0.56). The firm has a market cap of £69.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 683.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 35.22.
Livermore Investments Group Company Profile
