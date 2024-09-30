LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,307,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $540,398,000 after purchasing an additional 977,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,067,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,589,000 after acquiring an additional 873,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in LKQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after purchasing an additional 705,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. LKQ’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

