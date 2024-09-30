LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of LSB Industries worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXU opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSB Industries had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXU. UBS Group decreased their price target on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

