Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $498.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.99. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

