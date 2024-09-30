Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 67,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 64.0% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 29.2% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KO opened at $71.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock worth $579,704,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.