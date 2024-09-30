Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EFV stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

