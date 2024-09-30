Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Makita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
View Our Latest Research Report on MKTAY
Makita Price Performance
Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Makita had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Makita Company Profile
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Makita
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.