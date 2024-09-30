Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Man Group Trading Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.